Full WWE Evolution PPV Card For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live coverage of the WWE Evolution pay-per-view, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the card for tonight’s big event, which takes place from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island:
RAW Women’s Title Match
Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey
Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
NXT Women’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
2018 Mae Young Classic Finals
Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai
Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot
Zelina Vega, Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famers Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze
Mickie James and Alicia Fox with Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus
Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad