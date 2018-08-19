Full WWE SummerSlam Card For Tonight

The 2018 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. We will have live coverage of the big event, beginning at 5pm EST with the two-hour Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the current line-up for tonight’s SummerSlam event:
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
RAW Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins with Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre
WWE United States Title Match
Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.
Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin
Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
Elias performs a concert
Kickoff Pre-show
Rusev and Lana vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander
Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick are banned from ringside.
Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Tag Team Title Match
The Revival vs. The B Team