G1 Climax 28 Preview: Tournament Blocks

Starting on July 14th, pro wrestling’s biggest tournament will be the talk of the down, as New Japan Pro-Wrestling prepares for its 28th annual G1 Climax tournament. The drama surrounding this year’s tournament is even bigger than last year’s, since Dominion saw a new IWGP Heavyweight Champion being crowned in Kenny Omega. Could we perhaps see the recently dethroned Okada win the tournament and earn his rematch in the most impactful way possible? Perhaps we could see Kota Ibushi finally stepping into the IWGP Heavyweight Championship picture against his best friend? Or maybe we could see a dark horse pick like Minoru Suzuki finally winning wrestling’s biggest tournament. I, however, believe that we will see Tetsuya Naito winning his third G1 this year. With speculation out of the way, here are the blocks for the round robin portion of the tournament.

Block A:

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Kazuchika Okada

EVIL

Michael Elgin

Minoru Suzuki

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion “Switchblade” Jay White

Bad Luck Fale

Togi Makabe

Hangman Page

YOSHI-HASHI

Block B:

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega

NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto

Kota Ibushi

SANADA

Tetsuya Naito

Tomohiro Ishii

Zack Sabre Jr.

Juice Robinson

Tama Tonga

Toru Yano