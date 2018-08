G1 Climax Finals Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling wrapped up their annual G1 Climax tournament over the weekend. Here are the results.

Michael Elgin, Togi Makabe, and Shota Umino defeated Yuji Nagata, Shota Umino, and Ayato Yushida.

Bad Luck Fale defeated Toa Henare in a very short squash match.

Suzuki-gun (Taichi and Takashi Iizuka) defeated CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI)

Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes and Hangman Page) defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson and David Finlay

Firing Squad (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori) defeated NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions Bullet Club (Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) to capture the gold.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, BUSHI, and SANADA) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobue Kanemaru, and El Desperado)

CHAOS (“Switchblade” Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano) defeated Bullet Club (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Rey Mysterio Jr., KUSHIDA, and Pro Wrestler Sengoku Enbu defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and YOH)

G1 Climax Finals: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kota Ibushi to win the 2018 G1 Climax tournament. This is Tanahashi’s third G1 victory, and by winning the tournament, he earns to challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on January 4th at Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome.