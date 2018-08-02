G1 Climax Nights 11 and 12 Results

Here are the results from nights 11 and 12 of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s G1 Climax tournament.

Night 11:

Preliminary Matches:

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Toa Henare and Shota Umino

Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and SHO)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and SANADA) defeated CHAOS (Toru Yano and Gedo)

Bullet Club (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Chase Owens) defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku)

Kota Ibushi and Yujiro Takahashi defeated CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto and YOH)

Tournament Matches:

A-Block: Bad Luck Fale (4 points) defeated Togi Makabe (4 points) via pinfall after striking Makabe with his own chain.

A-Block: “Switchblade” Jay White (6 points) defeated Hangman Page (2 points) via pinfall after hitting the Bladerunner.

A-Block: Minoru Suzuki (6 points) defeated EVIL (8 points) via pinfall after hitting the Gotch-style Piledriver.

A-Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 points) defeated YOSHI-HASHI (2 points) via pinfall with a bridging crucifix.

A-Block: Kazuchika Okada (6 points) defeated Michael Elgin (4 points) via pinfall after hitting 2 Rainmakers.

Night 12:

Preliminary Matches:

Firing Squad (Bad Luck Fale and Tonga Loa) defeated Michael Elgin and Shota Umino

Bullet Club (Hangman Page and Chase Owens) defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and SHO) defeated CHAOS (“Switchblade” Jay White and YOH)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and BUSHI) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and GEDO)

Tournament Matches:

B-Block: Tama Tonga (2 points) defeated Tomohiro Ishii (4 points) via pinfall after hitting the Gun Stun.

B-Block: IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson (2 points) defeated SANADA (6 points) via pinfall after hitting Pulp Friction.

B-Block: Tetsuya Naito (8 points) defeated Toru Yano (2 points) via pinfall after hitting Destino.

B-Block: IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega (10 points) defeated Zack Sabre Jr. (6 points) via pinfall with a crucifix roll-up.

B-Block: Kota Ibushi (6 points) defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto (4 points) via pinfall after hitting the Kamigoye.