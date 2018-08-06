G1 Climax Nights 13 and 14 Results

Here are the results from Nights 13 and 14 of the G1 Climax tournament.

Night 13:

Preliminary Matches:

CHAOS (Toru Yano and Gedo) defeated Toa Henare and Ren Narita

Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto and YOH)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku)

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and SHO) defeated Bullet Club (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Chase Owens)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and SANADA) defeated Kota Ibushi and Yujiro Takahashi

Tournament Matches:

A-Block: Michael Elgin (4 points) defeated Bad Luck Fale (6 points) via disqualification after interference from Firing Squad.

A-Block: Hangman Page (2 points) defeated Togi Makabe (4 points) via pinfall after hitting the Rite of Passage.

A-Block: “Switchblade” Jay White (8 points) defeated YOSHI-HASHI (2 points) via pinfall after reversing Karma into the Bladerunner.

A-Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (10 points) defeated EVIL (8 points) via pinfall after hitting High Fly Flow.

A-Block: Kazuchika Okada (8 points) defeated Minoru Suzuki (8 points) via pinfall after hitting 2 Rainmakers.

Night 14:

Preliminary Matches:

Firing Squad (Bad Luck Fale and Tonga Loa) defeated CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and SHO)

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Bullet Club (Chase Owens and Hangman Page)

CHAOS (“Switchblade” Jay White and YOH) defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare

Michael Elgin and David Finlay defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and BUSHI) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo)

Tournament Matches:

B-Block: SANADA (6 points) defeated Toru Yano (2 points) via countout.

B-Block: NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto (4 points) defeated Tama Tonga (4 points) via disqualification after Bad Luck Fale interfered.

B-Block: Zack Sabre Jr. (6 points) defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson via submission.

B-Block: Tomohiro Ishii (4 points) defeated IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega (12 points) via pinfall after hitting the vertical drop brainbuster.

B-Block: Kota Ibushi (8 points) defeated Tetsuya Naito (10 points) via pinfall after hitting the Kamigoye.