G1 Climax Nights 15 and 16 Results

Here are the results from nights 15 and 16 of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s G1 Climax tournament.

Night 15:

Preliminary Matches:

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and SHO) defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson and Shota Umino

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and SANADA) defeated David Finlay and Toa Henare

CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto and YOH) defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku)

Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated Kota Ibushi and Yujiro Takahashi

Bullet Club (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Chase Owens) defeated CHAOS (Toru Yano and Gedo)

Tournament Matches:

A-Block: YOSHI-HASHI (2 points) defeated Bad Luck Fale (6 points) via disqualification after interference from Tama Tonga.

A-Block: Hangman Page (4 points) defeated Minoru Suzuki (8 points) via pinfall after reversing a Gotch-style Piledriver attempt into the Rite of Passage for the upset victory.

A-Block: “Switchblade” Jay White (10 points) defeated Togi Makabe (4 points) via pinfall after a chair shot while the referee was down, followed by the Bladerunner for the pin.

A-Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (12 points) defeated Michael Elgin (6 points) via pinfall after reversing the Elgin Bomb into an inside cradle.

A-Block: Kazuchika Okada (10 points) defeated EVIL (8 points) via pinfall after hitting two Rainmakers.

Night 16:

Preliminary Matches:

Togi Makabe and Toa Henare defeated Michael Elgin and Shota Umino

Bullet Club (Hangman Page and Chase Owens) defeated CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and SHO)

Firing Squad (Bad Luck Fale and Tonga Loa) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and BUSHI) defeated CHAOS (Jay White and YOH)

Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo)

Tournament Matches:

B-Block: Tomohiro Ishii (6 points) defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson (4 points) via pinfall after hitting the vertical drop brainbuster.

B-Block: Zack Sabre Jr. (8 points) defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto (6 points) via pinfall after reversing the GTR into a European Clutch.

B-Block: Tama Tonga (4 points) defeated Kota Ibushi (10 points) via pinfall after hitting the Gun Stun for the upset victory.

B-Block: Toru Yano (2 points) defeated IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega (12 points) in the biggest upset of the tournament after interference from Firing Squad. Tama Tonga hit the Gun Stun on Omega and placed Yano on top of him for the pin.

B-Block: Tetsuya Naito (10 points) defeated SANADA (8 points) via pinfall after hitting Destino.