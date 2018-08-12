G1 Climax Nights 17 and 18 Results

Here are the results from nights 17 and 18 of the G1 Climax tournament, which features each block’s respected finals.

Night 17:

Preliminary Bouts:

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and SHO) defeated Toa Henare and Shota Umino

Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated CHAOS (Toru Yano and Gedo)

CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto and YOH) defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson and David Finlay

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and SANADA) defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku)

The Elite (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson)) fought Kota Ibushi, Marty Scurll, and Chase Owens to a no contest after Firing Squad interfered.

Tournament Matches:

A-Block: Togi Makabe (4 points) defeated Michael Elgin (6 points) via pinfall after hitting the King Kong Knee Drop.

A-Block: YOSHI-HASHI (4 points) defeated Hangman Page (6 points) via pinfall after hitting Kharma.

A-Block: Minoru Suzuki (8 points) defeated Bad Luck Fale (6 points) via disqualification after interference from Firing Squad.

A-Block: EVIL (8 points) defeated “Switchblade” Jay White (12 points) via pinfall after hitting the EVIL STO. This eliminates Jay White from the tournament.

A-Block Finals: Hiroshi Tanahashi (14 points) fought Kazuchika Okada (12 points) to a draw. As he finishes with more points than Okada, he wins A-Block.

Night 18:

Preliminary Bouts:

Michael Elgin and David Finlay defeated Shota Umino and Toa Henare

Firing Squad (Bad Luck Fale and Tonga Loa) defeated Bullet Club (Hangman Page and Chase Owens)

Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson)) defeated CHAOS (“Switchblade” Jay White and Roppongi 3k (SHO and YOH))

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and BUSHI) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado)

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, and Tomoaki Honma defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, and Gedo)

Tournament Matches:

B-Block: Toru Yano (4 points) defeated Tama Tonga (6 points) via disqualification after interference from the rest of Firing Squad.

B-Block: IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson (4 points) defeated NEVER Openweight Champion (6 points) via pinfall after hitting Pulp Friction.

B-Block: Tomohiro Ishii (8 points) defeated SANADA (8 points) via pinfall after hitting the vertical drop brainbuster.

B-Block: Zack Sabre Jr. (10 points) defeated Tetsuya Naito (12 points) via pinfall after hitting the Zack Driver. This eliminates Naito from the tournament.

B-Block: Kota Ibushi (10 points) defeated IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega (12 points) via pinfall after hitting the Kamigoye for the pin. Kota Ibushi has won B-Block and will face Tanahashi in the finals.