G1 Climax Nights 3 and 4 Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s G1 Climax tournament is up and away. Here are the results from nights 3 and 4 of the tournament.

Night 3:

Preliminary Bouts:

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated Toa Henare and Shota Umino

CHAOS (Toru Yano and Jado) defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Kota Ibushi and Yujiro Takahashi

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and SANADA) defeated CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and SHO)

CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto and YOH) defeated Bullet Club (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Chase Owens)

Tournament Matches:

A-Block: Michael Elgin (2 points) defeated Hangman Page (2 points) after reversing the Rite of Passage into the Elgin Bomb for the pin.

A-Block: EVIL (0 points) defeated YOSHI-HASHI (0 points) via pinfall after hitting YOSHI-HASHI with the EVIL STO.

A-Block: Togi Makabe (2 points) defeated Minoru Suzuki (0 points) after hitting 2 King Kong Knee Drops.

A-Block: Bad Luck Fale (0 points) defeated Kazuchika Okada (0 points) by hitting the Bad Luck Fall after interference from Tama Tonga.

A-Block: “Switchblade” Jay White (2 points) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (2 points) after striking Tanahashi with a chair while the ref was down, and then hitting the Blade Runner for the pin.

Night 4:

Preliminary Matches:

CHAOS (“Switchblade” Jay White and YOH) defeated Michael Elgin and Ren Narita

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and SHO)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and BUSHI) defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare

Firing Squad (Bad Luck Fale and Tonga Loa) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay

Bullet Club (Hangman Page and Chase Owens) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo)

Tournament Matches:

B-Block: SANADA (0 points) defeated Tama Tonga (2 points) by rolling Tonga up after failed interference from Firing Squad.

B-Block: Zack Sabre Jr. (0 points) defeated Toru Yano (0 points) via pinfall with a bridging Gedo clutch.

B-Block: Kota Ibushi (2 points) defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Juice Robinson (0 points) after hitting the Kamigoye knee strike for the pin.

B-Block: Tetsuya Naito (0 points) defeated Tomohiro Ishii (2 points) after hitting Destino for the pin.

B-Block: IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega (2 points) defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto (2 points) after hitting the One-Winged Angel for the pin.