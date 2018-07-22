G1 Climax Nights 5 and 6 Results

Here are the results from both nights 5 and 6 of the G1 Climax tournament.

Night 5:

Preliminary Match:

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku) defeated Shota Umino and Toa Henare

Kota Ibushi and Yujiro Takahashi defeated CHAOS (Toru Yano and Gedo)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and SANADA) defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson and David Finlay

Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated Bullet Club (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Chase Owens)

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and YOH) defeated CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto and YOH)

Tournament Matches:

A-Block: “Switchblade” Jay White (4 points) defeated Michael Elgin (4 points) after a low blow and a Bladerunner for the pin.

A-Block: Minoru Suzuki (0 points) defeated YOSHI-HASHI (0 points) via pinfall with the Gotch-style Piledriver.

A-Block: EVIL (2 points) defeated Togi Makabe (4 points) via pinfall after hitting the EVIL STO.

A-Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (2 points) defeated Bad Luck Fale (2 points) by disqualification after Firing Squad interfered.

A-Block: Kazuchika Okada (0 points) defeated Hangman Page (2 points) with the Rainmaker.

Night 6

Preliminary Matches:

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and YOH) defeated Michael Elgin and Ren Narita

Firing Squad (Bad Luck Fale and Tonga Loa) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and BUSHI)

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated CHAOS (“Switchblade” Jay White and YOH)

Bullet Club (Hangman Page and Chase Owens) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay

Togi Makabe and Toa Henare defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo)

Tournament Matches:

B-Block: Toru Yano (2 points) defeated Kota Ibushi (4 points) via schoolboy rollup after a chop block and a low blow while the ref was down.

B-Block: SANADA (2 points) defeated Zack Sabre Jr. (2 points) with a pinning combination.

B-Block: Tetsuya Naito (2 points) defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson (0 points) after hitting Destino for the pin.

B-Block: Kenny Omega (4 points) defeated Tama Tonga (2 points) via disqualification after Tonga hit Red Shoes with a chair.

B-Block: Tomohiro Ishii (2 points) defeated NEVER Openweight Champions Hirooki Goto (2 points) via pinfall after hitting the vertical drop brainbuster.