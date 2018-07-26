G1 Climax Nights 7 and 8 Results

Here are the results from nights 7 and 8 of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s G1 Climax tournament.

Night 7:

Preliminary Matches:

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated Shota Umino and Toa Henare

CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto and YOH) defeated CHAOS (Toru Yano and Gedo)

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and SHO) defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Bullet Club (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Chase Owens)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and SANADA) defeated Kota Ibushi and Yujiro Takahashi

Tournament Matches:

A-Block: YOSHI-HASHI (0 points) defeated Michael Elgin (4 points) via pinfall after hitting Karma for the upset victory.

A-Block: EVIL (4 points) defeated Bad Luck Fale (2 points) via disqualification after the rest of Firing Squad interfered.

A-Block: Minoru Suzuki (2 points) defeated “Switchblade” Jay White (6 points) via pinfall after hitting the Gotch-style piledriver.

A-Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (4 points) defeated Hangman Page (2 points) via pinfall after hitting High Fly Flow.

A-Block: Kazuchika Okada (2 points) defeated Togi Makabe (4 points) via pinfall after hitting the Rainmaker.

Night 8:

Preliminary Matches:

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Michael Elgin and Ren Narita

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and BUSHI) defeated Bullet Club (Hangman Page and Chase Owens)

Firing Squad (Bad Luck Fale and Tonga Loa) defeated CHAOS (“Switchblade” Jay White and YOH)

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and SHO) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo)

Tournament Matches:

B-Block: NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto (2 points) defeated Toru Yano (2 points) via pinfall after hitting the GTR.

B-Block: Tetsuya Naito (4 points) defeated Toru Yano (2 points) via pinfall after hitting Destino.

B-Block: Zack Sabre Jr. (2 points) defeated Tomohiro Ishii (4 points) via submission with the Article 50.

B-Block: IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega (6 points) defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson (0 points) via pinfall after hitting the V-Trigger.

B-Block: SANADA (4 points) defeated Kota Ibushi (4 points) via pinfall after hitting a moonsault.