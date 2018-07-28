G1 Climax Nights 9 and 10 Results

Here are the results from nights 9 and 10 of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s G1 Climax tournament.

Night 9:

Preliminary Matches:

CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto and YOH) defeated Shota Umino and Toa Henare

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated CHAOS (Toru Yano and Gedo)

Kota Ibushi and Yujiro Takahashi defeated CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and SHO)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and SANADA) defeated Bullet Club (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Chase Owens)

Tournament Matches:

A-Block: Minoru Suzuki (4 points) defeated Michael Elgin (4 points) via pinfall after hitting the Gotch-style Piledriver.

A-Block: EVIL (6 points) defeated Hangman Page (2 points) via pinfall after hitting Everything is Evil.

A-Block: Bad Luck Fale (2 points) defeated “Switchblade” Jay White (6 points) via pinfall after interference from Tama Tonga.

A-Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (6 points) defeated Togi Makabe (4 points) via pinfall after hitting High Fly Flow.

A-Block: Kazuchika Okada (4 points) defeated YOSHI-HASHI (2 points) via pinfall after hitting the Rainmaker.

Night 10:

Preliminary Matches:

Firing Squad (Bad Luck Fale and Tonga Loa) defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare

Bullet Club (Hangman Page and Chase Owens) defeated CHAOS (“Switchblade” Jay White and YOH)

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and BUSHI)

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and SHO) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino

Michael Elgin and David Finlay defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo)

Tournament Matches:

B-Block: Zack Sabre Jr. (4 points) defeated Tama Tonga (2 points) by disqualification after Bad Luck Fale interfered.

B-Block: IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson (0 points) defeated Toru Yano (2 points) via pinfall after hitting Pulp Friction.

B-Block: Kota Ibushi (4 points) defeated Tomohiro Ishii (4 points) via pinfall after hitting the Kamigoye.

B-Block: Tetsuya Naito (6 points) defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto (4 points) via pinfall after hitting Destino.

B-Block: IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega (8 points) defeated SANADA (6 points) via pinfall after hitting the One-Winged Angel.