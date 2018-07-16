G1 Climax Nights One and Two Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling recently kicked off the premier tournament in the business in Tokyo’s Ota City General Gymnasium. Here are the results from the first two nights of the tournament.

Night One:

Preliminary Bouts:

CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto and Jado) defeated Ren Narita and Toa Henare

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and SHO) defeated CHAOS (Toru Yano and YOH)

Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson and David Finlay

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku) defeated Kota Ibushi and Yujiro Takahashi

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and SANADA) defeated Bullet Club (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Chase Owens)

Tournament Matches:

A-Block: Togi Makabe defeated YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall after hitting the King Kong Knee Drop

A-Block: Hangman Page defeated Bad Luck Fale via disqualification after Guerillas of Destiny came in and attacked Page. Firing Squad (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, King Haku, and Hikuleo) tried to hang Page with his own noose but the Golden Lovers hit the ring for the save.

A-Block: Michael Elgin defeated EVIL via pinfall after hitting the Elgin Bomb.

A-Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Minoru Suzuki via pinfall after hitting High Fly Flow.

A-Block: “Switchblade” Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada in a monumental upset. White managed to hit a low blow and used a chair on Okada while the ref was down, then followed it up with the Blade Runner for the surprise win.

Night Two

Preliminary Matches:

Bullet Club (Hangman Page and Chase Owens) defeated Michael Elgin and Shota Umino

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and BUSHI) defeated CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and SHO)

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare

Firing Squad (Bad Luck Fale and Tonga Loa) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo)

Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay defeated CHAOS (“Switchblade” Jay White and YOH)

Tournament Matches:

B-Block: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Toru Yano after hitting a low blow and pinning Yano with a La Magistral cradle.

B-Block: Tama Tonga defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson via pinfall after reversing Pulp Friction into the Gun Stun.

B-Block: NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto defeated SANADA via pinfall after hitting the GTR.

B-Block: Kota Ibushi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. after hitting the Kamigoye knee strike for the pin.

B-Block: IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defeated Tetsuya Naito after hitting the One-Winged Angel for the pin.