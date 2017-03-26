Gail Kim Disagrees With Stephanie On Who Deserves Credit For Women’s Revolution

As reported earlier this week, during an interview with ESPN earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon credited Triple H and the WWE fans — particularly the “#GiveDivasAChance movement / campaign” as the catalyst for the “Women’s Revolution” that has taken place in WWE over the past couple of years.

On Saturday, former WWE Divas Champion and current Impact Wrestling star Gail Kim took to social media to give her two cents in terms of who she feels truly deserves the recognition for the surge in women’s wrestling popularity.

According to Kim, WWE’s main competitor in North America — Impact Wrestling — was the real catalyst for the growing popularity in women’s wrestling.

“My opinion is [Impact Wrestling] did,” wrote Kim via her official Twitter page this weekend. “No shade just truth and my personal opinion.”

Kim concluded, “I never got my opportunity till then and it’s never stopped.”