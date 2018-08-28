Home
MMA News
24Wrestling
Pictures
Gallery Of Every NXT Women’s Champion
Gallery Of Every NXT Women’s Champion
Bob Krites
August 28, 2018
Including the newest…
Latest News
The Undertaker Joining Shawn Michaels On RAW Next Week?
August 28, 2018
The Undertaker is scheduled to be at next Monday's Labor Day edition of WWE RAW from Columbus, Ohio, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet...
Former WWE Personality Makes Suicide “Joke” Before RAW, Police & WWE Investigate
August 28, 2018
Former WWE personality Jason Sensation, who was also a regular on the Canadian indie scene for years, made a controversial tweet before tonight's WWE...
Shawn Michaels Returning To RAW Next Week
August 28, 2018
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will return to RAW on next Monday's Labor Day edition from Columbus, Ohio. HBK will be there to discuss...
Trending Articles
Spoilers Included: WWE Had Big Plans For Injured Talent, WWE Evolution Main Event Update
August 27, 2018
It sounds like WWE had big plans for Tegan Nox before her injury at the Mae Young Classic tapings in August. As noted, Nox suffered...
Live WWE RAW Results & Videos, 8/27/2018
August 27, 2018
Reload during the show for new updates. - Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Michael Cole welcomes us....
Big Update On Matt Hardy’s In-Ring Status
August 27, 2018
Matt Hardy wrestled last night's WWE live event in Rochester, NY. He teamed with Bray Wyatt for a Triple Threat with The Revival and...
WWE Deals “Huge Blow” To Impact, Triple H Building Team For Main Roster Takeover
August 27, 2018
We've noted how James Long was recently hired to work behind-the-scenes for the WWE NXT brand. Long previously worked as the head coordinating producer...
Update On Neville’s Status With WWE
August 25, 2018
Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is no longer under contract with WWE. Not many details are available, but they...
