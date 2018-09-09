GCW Nick Gage Invitational 3 Results – 09/08/2018

From the Galli Arena in Villa Park, IL on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Jimmy Lloyd d. Shlak in an opening round match

Nick Gage d. Scotty Vortekz in an opening round match

Isami Kodaka d. G-Raver in an opening round match

Markus Crane d. Dysfunction in an opening round match

Masashi Takeda d. Alex Colon in an opening round match

KTB d. Isaias Velazquez

PCO d. Tony Deppen, Gringo Loco and Nate Webb to win the GCW Extreme Championship

Masashi Takeda d. Nick Gage, Isami Kodaka and Markus Crane to win the Nick Gage Invitational Tournament*

* = Jimmy Lloyd was removed from this match due to a severe cut on his arm/wrist

Credit: PWPonderings