GCW Nick Gage Invitational 3 Results – 09/08/2018

From the Galli Arena in Villa Park, IL on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Jimmy Lloyd d. Shlak in an opening round match
Nick Gage d. Scotty Vortekz in an opening round match
Isami Kodaka d. G-Raver in an opening round match
Markus Crane d. Dysfunction in an opening round match
Masashi Takeda d. Alex Colon in an opening round match
KTB d. Isaias Velazquez
PCO d. Tony Deppen, Gringo Loco and Nate Webb to win the GCW Extreme Championship
Masashi Takeda d. Nick Gage, Isami Kodaka and Markus Crane to win the Nick Gage Invitational Tournament*
* = Jimmy Lloyd was removed from this match due to a severe cut on his arm/wrist
Credit: PWPonderings