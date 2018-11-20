GCW Promoter Comments on David Arquette Death Match

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that GCW promoter claims that Nick Gage never intentionally tried to hurt David Arquette in their death match last weekend and the violence that occured in the match was pre-planned.

They also spoke with GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale who says the finish of the match did not go as planned after Arquette’s neck was accidentally cut, but everything else did.

“People are trashing Gage like he forced Arquette into it or sprung it on him without prior consent,” Lauderdale told Pro Wrestling Sheet. “Arquette specifically requested everything that was used in the match and more.”

As previously noted, Gage began to grind lightubes into Arquette’s forehead at one point in the match and the two seemed to slip up which caused David’s neck to get sliced. He then began to panic and almost left the match, but returned to the ring for the finish.

According to sources, the camera crew filming David’s documentary was filming when he returned to the back and actor Luke Perry rushed in to take him to the ER. Lauderdale thinks the way things ended may have been related to the documentary.

“I’m also starting to wonder if Arquette himself either planned it this way or was playing it up for the documentary cameras with Luke Perry.”

Arquette’s reps have reached out to GCW for use of the footage in the documentary, but it is unknown if an agreement is in place.