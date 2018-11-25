GCW Tha G Code Results – 11/24/2018

Game Changer Wrestling presented its second show at House of Independents on Cookman Avenue in the heart of Asbury Park, NJ.

The venue was definitely more crowded than the first GCW show at the venue. The energy of the crowd was palpable the entire night.

Before the show began, Joey Janela (sport a knee brace), came out and ran down the card, then announced that MASATO TANAKA would be at GCW’s return show on December 29 at HOI, and he’d be facing PCO!

Janela did commentary for the show, while Lowlife Louie Ramos was your ring announcer. Former ECW ref Mike Kehner, and Impact Wrestling’s “kid ref” Riley were the officials for the night.

Match #1: Facade beat Saieve Al Sabah in a solid match.

Match #2: Homicide defeated Alex Colon in a knock-down, drag out match with a Gringo Killer. The match went all over the building (a theme for the night) and after it was over Homicide put over Colon, who worked his tail off in the match.

Match #3: Jimmy Lloyd defeated Rich Swann…proving that Rich Swann cannot buy a win in this building (having lost to Nick Gage in September, and Jordan Oliver when CZW ran there in the summer). This match was way better than advertised as Lloyd, who won this year’s Tournament of Death, wrestled a terrific match — often matching Swann move for move. Seek this one out for sure.

Match #4: Markus Crane & Shlak defeated The Rejects in a bloody, bloody brawl. This was a straight-up death match, that actually featured a lot of inside cradles from Shlak. These four savaged each other throughout the match, but Shlak & Crane one with an insane Doomsday DDT through a barbed wired board.

Match #5: Eric Ryan defeated Brandon Kirk. Kirk was the replacement for Matt Tremont who couldn’t make it. Kirk is a member of the CZW roster, and the GCW crowd was not happy he was there, and he got a lot of “go away heat.” Ryan played the GCW hero in this match, and bled all over the place. Ryan has a ton of charisma and reminded me a bit of Tommy Dreamer. Despite getting crapped on by the crowd, Kirk worked really hard and took some hellacious bumps.

Match #6: Teddy Hart beat Puma King, Gringo Loko & Grim Reefer in the match of the night. This was absolutely bonkers in the best way possible. It was a high octane, high flying, hard-hitting spectacle. Puma King was brilliant playing a comedic heel role. Grim Reefer, who I haven’t seen in years, looked as crisp as ever. Gringo Loko worked busted his butt, and unfortunately nearly busted his neck a few times. Teddy Hart hit some unbelievable moonsaults to the outside. He was the star of this match, and the crowd adored him for it. As expected Teddy brought his cat to the ring, and cut a heartfelt promo after the match.

Match #7: G. Raver beat Jeff Cannonball in a death match. This was brutal. They employed cinder blocks, drawing pins, nails, barbed wire, doors, and chairs. Some of the spots here were just ungodly painful looking. If you love death matches, this was your type of match.

Match 8: Nick Gage beat Jack Evans to retain the GCW Title. This match, as expected, went 100 mph. The match started when Evans surprised Gage, who was hyping up the fans, with a tope, crashing into Gage and the audience. Evans dominated most of the match and hit all his signature high spots. He looked like a million bucks tonight. Gage sold like a mad dog, and made his eventual, wild man-like comeback. Gage oozes charisma, and had the crowd in the palm of his hand throughout. In the end he nails three consecutive piledrivers for the win.

In the end, this was a fun, raucous night of wrestling. GCW has find a new Jersey home at House of Independents and it’s got a really fun fight club feel to it.

Credit: Bill Bodkin