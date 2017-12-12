Get WWE Network For Cheap, Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt Note, WWE Music Power 10 Clip

– As noted, a new episode of WWE Music Power 10 is premiering on the WWE Network this week. Below is a clip, featuring host Charly Caruso and Tye Dillinger:

– WWE Network issued a promo today for 3 months of the service for just $0.99. Fans must use the link in the e-mail to sign-up for the promo that ends on December 18th. The e-mail notes that the 3 month promo includes WWE Clash of Champions, WWE NXT “Takeover: Philly”, the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Fastlane.

– As noted, last night’s RAW saw the Bray Wyatt vs. “Woken” Matt Hardy feud continue with a wacky exchange between the two that was receiving very mixed reactions from fans on social media. Below are new tweets from Hardy where he continues to talk about Sister Abigail and The Great War. The second tweet below is Matt’s response to a fan that asked if we will finally get Abigail’s backstory thanks to Matt.

All I see is your SOUL. Your VESSEL is INCONSEQUENTIAL. #WOKEN pic.twitter.com/u3cNRXU187 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 12, 2017

I know the DEMON entitled as #SisterAbigail well.. This PUTRID being has BONDED within the VESSEL of Bray Wyatt and TRANSMOGRIFIED him into a MONSTER. https://t.co/e8JiP807Ql — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 12, 2017

Patience is PARAMOUNT in the midst of WAR, #WOKENWarriors.. We had to play our PAWNS the first two weeks to draw Bray Wyatt out of the DARKNESS & into the LIGHT. Next week, I will ELEVATE the ANTE in #TheGreatWar. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 12, 2017

A VAST history. I am a TRUTH-TELLER who only speaks the GOSPEL. The REPULSIVE #SisterAbigail DIVULGED the INTEL to Bray about me being a calf 300 years ago. My SOUL only spent one GILGUL CYCLE in a cow. But I was in India & considered sacred, #SisterAbigail.. You OBSOLETE MULE! https://t.co/gP2X35uIil — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 12, 2017