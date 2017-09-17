GFW Bound For Glory Country Confirmed (Photo), Eli Drake – AAA Match On Impact (Video)

– This week’s GFW Impact episode will feature Global Champion Eli Drake making a visit to AAA in Mexico. Below is a preview for the match against Máscara de Bronce from the Palenque Inforum:

– GFW has confirmed that the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place in Canada, as seen below in this new tweet. The city will be announced on Monday but we noted before that they will likely hold the event in the Toronto area.