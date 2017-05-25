GFW Tournament Match Added To Tonight’s Impact, Promos From EC3 & James Storm
– Below is a preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode:
– Tonight’s Impact will feature James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III vs. Magnus to crown a new #1 contender, Angelina Love & Davey Richards vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards, Braxton Sutter & Mahabali Shera vs. KM & Kongo Kong, plus The Veterans of War vs. Bokara & Bahh in a GFW Tag Team Title tournament match.
– Below are promos from EC3 and Storm going into tonight’s Triple Threat. As noted, the winner will face World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.
#FirstWord: @JamesStormBrand vs. @therealec3 vs. @realnickaldis in a Triple Threat! Winner gets @fightbobby for The World Title at #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/jLPp6NEHpt
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 25, 2017
Is @therealec3 ready for #TripleThreat tonight? Let him answer that one for you RIGHT NOW!! #FirstWord IMPACT Tonight 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/jztx7MakXy
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 25, 2017