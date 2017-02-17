Gillberg Talks WWE Return, Rumors Of Signing New Contract, WrestleMania

Following his recent WWE television appearance, Duane Gill, aka Gillberg, appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling Podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On rumors of Gillberg signing a new WWE Contract:

“Please tell me it is true? Dude, I am not saying it to just save my ass (but) I have heard nothing. As far as I’ve heard I was brought in for RAW. God, I would love to sign a contract. No problem. I love wrestling and wrestling is my life. I’ll be a wrestler til the day I die and I would love to go back up. Even if it was for six months. It is a childhood dream.”

On his RAW appearance and Kevin Owens:

“Brother it was a blast. I loved it, I was in heaven and Kevin Owens…I almost got that title though didn’t I? He busted my bubble and he attacked me on that ramp and I wasn’t expecting that at all.I love it to be honest with you. What you’ve got to remember is we get to help the younger talent and teach them what we know and it helps all the way around. I think it is great and bringing back a little bit of old with the new is what we’ve got to do. It is making the shows a hell of a lot more entertaining if you ask me. I was a fan of Kevin Owens. I never knew the guy but just him as a person and his work and what I see. I think he is a great piece of talent and to get to work with him I know now he is great piece of talent in the exact way I imagined him and is a super-great guy. But he will kick your ass.”

On getting the call to appear on RAW and who called him:

“It was John Kellen and he said we want to bring you in and use you on Monday night. He asked if I was avaialbe and I said hell yeah, for WWE I don’t care where I am, I am available. That is the truth and I’ve always been like that since I started up there. He said they were going to fly me into Vegas and he’ll see me at the building. I didn’t know what I was doing, where I was doing it but I kind of put two and two together.”

On his past WrestleMania experience and if he has a future one ahead of him: