Gimmick Match For Braun Strowman At Extreme Rules?, Update On The Multi-Man Match, More

The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is currently advertising Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match and Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler for the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

We noted before that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has nixed the multi-man match to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, due to the storyline (or not) of Lesnar and Paul Heyman having “contract negotiation issues” with the company. Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns had been announced for that match. It should be noted that the PPG Paints Arena has the match advertised as an Extreme Rules Six-Pack Challenge with Reigns, Lashley, Finn Balor and three other Superstars TBA.

The arena has the other two matches confirmed by WWE also listed – Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Rusev vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles. The B Team vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy has also been confirmed.