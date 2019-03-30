Gimmick Match At WWE NXT Takeover: New York?

It looks like there could be a Ladder Match at WWE NXT “Takeover: New York” during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Due to ladders being added to promotional material for the big event, there’s now speculation on the Ladder Match stipulation being added to the Fatal 4 Way match between Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, Io Shirai and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. WWE has not announced the stipulation as of this writing, but it could be announced some time between now and Wednesday’s go-home NXT TV episode on the WWE Network.

Several fans, including our NXT Full Sail correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94), have pointed out how there are 4 ladders placed around Baszler, Belair, Sane and Shirai in the Takeover graphics. You can see those graphics below, along with the current card for Takeover, which takes place on Friday, April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

So did anybody notice the random ladders placed on the women’s side of the NXT Takeover: New York graphic? pic.twitter.com/GC8bQ1HVOj — Will Henderson (@willh94) March 29, 2019

2 of 3 Falls Match for the Vacant NXT Title

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Ricochet and Aleister Black (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners) vs. The War Raiders (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Matt Riddle vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)

WWE UK Title Match

WALTER vs. Pete Dunne (c)