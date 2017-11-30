Global Title Triple Threat This Weekend, Plans For TV Tapings, Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

– Below is a promo for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode. The show will feature the beginning of the Knockouts Title tournament, Texano Jr. vs. James Storm, Johnny Impact vs. Alberto El Patron in a Grudge Match, Tyson Dux vs. Matt Sydal, an appearance by The LAX, Taiji Ishimori vs. Hakim Zane and more.

– After running the last set of Impact Wrestling tapings in Canada, the next set of tapings will take place from Universal Studios in Orlando, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The tapings are currently scheduled for January 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th. This will tape Impact Wrestling through March 2018. There are plans for the March tapings to take place somewhere in Canada but not in Ottawa as it was hard to draw a crowd there. The Observer notes that it’s believed Impact will hold more tapings in Canada because they are less expensive to hold there and the company is trying to do everything they can right now to trim the budget and not lose money.

– Impact Global Champion Eli Drake will defend his title in a Triple Threat against Alberto El Patron and Johnny Impact at Border City Wrestling’s December 3rd “Motown Showdown” event in Belleville, Michigan. Details are below: