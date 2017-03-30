Goldberg Clarifies Comments About Being “Miserable,” His Current WWE Run

When Bill Goldberg mentioned that he was “miserable” training for his WrestleMania 33 match against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship this Sunday evening in Orlando, Florida, some took his comments the wrong way.

On Thursday afternoon, the reigning Universal Champion took to social media to sort out the confusion and clarify the comments that he made during the debut episode of Edge and Christian’s “Pod Of Awesomeness.”

“*NEWS FLASH* Since this is chapping my ass let’s get the record straight…..this @wwe run, experience is frikin’ awesome…. honored, humbled, truly appreciative and then some. I’M MISERABLE PHYSICALLY BECAUSE IT TAKES A MONUMENTAL EFFORT, BOTH TRAINING AND EATING, TO TRY AND BE CLOSE TO WHAT PEOPLE REMEMBER…. I STRIVE TO BE THE BEST….. RESULTS ARE GREAT BUT IT DOESN’T MEAN THERE ARE NO BUMPS ALONG THE WAY.”

Bill Goldberg defends the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in one of the co-main events at this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Join us here on 4/2 for live coverage of the event!