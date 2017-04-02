Goldberg Comments On His Post-WrestleMania 33 Plans, Asuka Video, Chris Jericho

– Below is video of WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka after her win over Ember Moon at “Takeover: Orlando” last night. Kayla Braxton asks who’s next for Asuka but she doesn’t seem too worried about the competition.

– Below is a new WWE 360 interview with Renee Young talking to WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho about some of his past WrestleMania moments.

– WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg wrote the following in response to a fan that asked what’s next after tonight’s WrestleMania 33 match against Brock Lesnar. As noted, Goldberg’s current WWE deal is set to expire after tonight and there’s been no confirmation on a new deal being signed.