Goldberg Confirms Plans To Take Time Off After WrestleMania 33 Tonight

WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg took part in a Twitter Q&A on Sunday afternoon to promote his title defense against Brock Lesnar at tonight’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.

Fans were encouraged to submit questions for the former WCW mega-star via their Twitter accounts using the hashtag, “#AskGoldberg.”

Among the many questions he answered, Goldberg responded to a fan who asked, “What’s the plan after WrestleMania?”

Goldberg responded to the fan by confirming what many had assumed, which is that he will be taking some time off after tonight’s show. Fans were quick to jump on Goldberg with follow-up tweets on the thread, as many took it as a spoiler regarding the outcome of tonight’s Universal Championship match, pointing out the fact that it wouldn’t make much sense for him to take a hiatus if he were still an active title-holder.

“Taking a little time off to reflect then heading back to the gym,” Goldberg said in response to the initial question about his post-WrestleMania 33 plans.

Check out more from today's "#AskGoldberg" Twitter Q&A via @Goldberg.

