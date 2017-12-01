Goldberg Films Amazon Show (Photos), RAW 25th Anniversary DVD News, Hideo Itami

– Below is a new WWE Now video from Cathy Kelley with a look at how WWE Superstars have reacted to the upcoming main roster debut of Hideo Itami on WWE 205 Live:

– A special DVD set for the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW has now been confirmed for April 3rd, 2018, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. As noted, the special 25th anniversary episode of RAW will air on January 22nd from two locations in New York City. No word yet on the exact format but as of now the plan is for the set to include the January 22nd episode and a compilation of the biggest moments & matches in RAW history. Below are two official synopses for the set, which will likely contain three discs:

The longest running episodic program in television history is still going strong, as Monday Night RAW celebrates its 25th Anniversary! And now, this DVD set shares the most amazing and unforgettable matches & moments in RAW’s history, spanning from 1993 to 2017, featuring an all-star list of superstars from Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, to Stone Cold and The Rock, to Triple H and John Cena, to Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. WWE’s flagship show has always been the place where history is made, and you can relive it all right here in one place!

– As seen below, Bill Goldberg recently filmed an episode of Amazon Prime’s “The Grand Tour” with boxing champion Anthony Joshua. The second season returns to Amazon Prime on December 8th with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.