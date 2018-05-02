Goldberg Gives Advice To WWE Star, WWE Congratulates Kane, Andrade Almas

– There’s still no word yet on when former WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas will make his SmackDown debut but WWE aired this message from Almas and business manager Zelina Vega on this week’s show. Vega says SmackDown will change forever, very soon.

– As noted, Kane won the Republican Primary for the race for Mayor in Knox County, Tennessee on Tuesday and will now go on to the General Election in November to face the Democratic Primary winner to decide who the new Mayor will be. WWE congratulated the veteran Superstar with this announcement on their website:

Kane leads Republican primary for Mayor of Knox County, Tenn.

The returns are in, and Kane looks to be on his way to the general election as the Republican nominee for mayor of Knox County, Tenn.

The former WWE Champion announced his candidacy in April of last year and has been campaigning ever since, while still finding time to compete at events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Kane won the initial tally by 17 votes, though the count is not yet official, as there are still provisional ballots to be counted over the next several days.

Join WWE.com in congratulating Kane on the newest chapter in his storied career.

– New RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley should be making his red brand debut soon now that he’s done working the WWE tryouts and making promotional appearances in Saudi Arabia. Rawley tweeted the following this week and said he’s bringing good advice he received from 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg during WrestleMania 34: