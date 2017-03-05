Goldberg & Owens Continue Talking Trash, Ex-NFL Star Debuts In NXT, RAW Star Hangs With Arnold

– Goldberg and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens are in Milwuakee getting ready for Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, and they’re still mixing it up on Twitter to promote their Universal Title bout at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Here’s what they had to say:

Boarding the flight to Milwaukee. Clock's ticking @FightOwensFight — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 4, 2017

So kewl!!! 😊Are you pre-boarding with the people that need more time to get down the jet bridge? Be careful not to trip. See you tomorrow! 😘 https://t.co/88x6LNgyxO — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 4, 2017

– Ex-NFL player Demitrius Bronson wrestled at Friday’s NXT live event in Crystal River, FL. He teamed up with Hoho Lun and lost to NXT Tag Champions The Authors Of Pain in a tag match. Bronson, who used to play for the Seattle Seahawks, is going under the name Mr. Bronson in NXT. Here’s a photo from the Crystal River house show:

S/O to my favorite security guard. This is the first time I've seen him in action, even if it wasn't for very long lol 😅#NXTCrystalRiver pic.twitter.com/NfdE0jzuzK — Jacob Williams (@NappyRootz_) March 4, 2017

– RAW star Dana Brooke is at the 2017 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio this weekend and won’t be at Sunday’s Fastlane. Brooke got the opportunity for a photo with WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger: