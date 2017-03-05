Goldberg & Owens Continue Talking Trash, Ex-NFL Star Debuts In NXT, RAW Star Hangs With Arnold

Posted by Eric Lynch March 5, 2017

and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens are in Milwuakee getting ready for Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, and they’re still mixing it up on Twitter to promote their Universal Title bout at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Here’s what they had to say:

– Ex-NFL player Demitrius Bronson wrestled at Friday’s NXT live event in Crystal River, FL. He teamed up with Hoho Lun and lost to NXT Tag Champions The Authors Of Pain in a tag match. Bronson, who used to play for the Seattle Seahawks, is going under the name Mr. Bronson in NXT. Here’s a photo from the Crystal River house show:

– RAW star Dana Brooke is at the 2017 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio this weekend and won’t be at Sunday’s Fastlane. Brooke got the opportunity for a photo with WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger: