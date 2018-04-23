Goldberg Reveals Injury?, Cathy Kelley Previews RAW, New WWE Network Series

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE RAW from St. Louis in this new video:

– The new “Marquee Matches” series will premiere on the WWE Network on Tuesday at 10pm EST, focusing on the 1992 Royal Rumble. Another new episode will premiere on Wednesday at 10pm EST, focusing on the 2008 Royal Rumble. The next episode will premiere on Thursday at 9:30pm EST, looking at the 2018 Rumble. Below are the descriptions for each episode:

Tuesday: “From 1-19-1992: With the WWE Championship at stake, a star-studded roster and controversial ending made this an instant classic!”

Wednesday: “From 1-27-2008: A surprise return highlights this action-packed, every-man-for-himself battle for sports entertainment supremacy.”

Thursday: “From 1-28-2018: Superstars from the past, present, and future go toe-to-toe on a history-making night in Philadelphia.”

– 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg indicated on Twitter that he’s currently suffering from two torn rotator cuffs. No word yet on when the injuries occurred but he revealed the injury when responding to a tweet from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Booker’s “Heated Conversations” podcast recently featured a discussion on how Booker and Goldberg had a friendly discussion backstage at WrestleMania 34 about being in shape and possibly having a match in the future, perhaps at WrestleMania 35. After jokingly challenging Goldberg to a match, Booker also challenged Goldberg to a pull-up contest and a pose-down.