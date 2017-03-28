Goldberg Thanks Fans, WWE Network Filming This Week, SmackDown Match Added

– Carmella vs. Becky Lynch has been added to tonight’s WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown.

– Maryse revealed on Instagram that she will be filming a “Table For Three” episode during WrestleMania 33 Week with Eve Torres Gracie and Kelly Kelly. Expect a lot of WWE Network content to be filmed this week in Orlando.

– WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg posted the following to Instagram today, thanking the WWE fans for his current run. As we’ve noted, it’s believed Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 match against Brock Lesnar will be Goldberg’s last pay-per-view match for some time. He wrote: