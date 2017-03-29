Goldberg Works At ESPN (Video), Vince McMahon On The Women’s Revolution, WWE Stock
– ESPN posted this quick comedy clip of WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg working at their headquarters, manning the canteen:
– WWE stock was down 0.31% today, closing at $22.43 per share. Today’s high was $22.57 and the low was $22.13.
– Vince McMahon tweeted the following link to a new USA Today piece on the women’s revolution in WWE and wrote, “Super women are as great as super men. #WrestleMania.”
Super women are as great as super men. #WrestleManiahttps://t.co/0hA9Wfqi5n
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) March 29, 2017