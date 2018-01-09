Goldust & Alicia Fox On Teaming Together, Steve Corino Meets Hulk Hogan, RAW

– WWE posted this backstage video from RAW with Nickelodeon host Daniella Monet to promote WWE Superstars appearing on the Paradise Run game show this week:
#ParadiseRun host @DaniellaMonet CAN'T WAIT for @WWE Week to kick off tonight! Tune in all week long to see @itsBayleyWWE, @WWEUsos, @NaomiWWE, @KalistoWWE, and @ApolloCrews take on @nickelodeon's ultimate game show! pic.twitter.com/8v9jtLSUiG
— WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2018
– WWE coach Steve Corino tweeted the following after meeting WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in the gym this weekend:
Life is pretty awesome:
I saw my first live pro-wrestling show on January 6, 1983 in Winnipeg. The main event was @HulkHogan . He signed my program after the show.
35 years to the day, I’m in the gym with him. Couldn’t have talked to him for days. pic.twitter.com/wrb5x6LxHB
— Steve Corino (@WWECorino) January 6, 2018
By the way, that was “could HAVE talked to him for days”. Sorry @HulkHogan
— Steve Corino (@WWECorino) January 6, 2018
– As noted, Goldust and Alicia Fox are the latest announced team for WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge. Goldust tweeted the following after they were announced:
Holy Moses Queen of Sheeba!! My #WWEMMC partner is @AliciaFoxy 🦊🦊🦊!! What shall we call ourselves? #GoldenFox ? #FoxyDust ? Let us know, @WWEUniverse !!
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 8, 2018
The rest of you won’t know what hit you! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/tvcTqlmUEl
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 8, 2018