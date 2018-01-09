Goldust & Alicia Fox On Teaming Together, Steve Corino Meets Hulk Hogan, RAW

– WWE posted this backstage video from RAW with Nickelodeon host Daniella Monet to promote WWE Superstars appearing on the Paradise Run game show this week:

– WWE coach Steve Corino tweeted the following after meeting WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in the gym this weekend:

Life is pretty awesome: I saw my first live pro-wrestling show on January 6, 1983 in Winnipeg. The main event was @HulkHogan . He signed my program after the show. 35 years to the day, I’m in the gym with him. Couldn’t have talked to him for days. pic.twitter.com/wrb5x6LxHB — Steve Corino (@WWECorino) January 6, 2018

By the way, that was “could HAVE talked to him for days”. Sorry @HulkHogan — Steve Corino (@WWECorino) January 6, 2018

– As noted, Goldust and Alicia Fox are the latest announced team for WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge. Goldust tweeted the following after they were announced: