Goldust Denies WWE Contract Status Report

WWE veteran Goldust took to Twitter today and denied reports on his WWE contract being expired.

He wrote, “I am still under contract with the @wwe , and everything that is being said online is just talk, and complete bullshit. This is exactly why I hate smart marks!”

We noted before, via Pro Wrestling Sheet, that Goldust’s contract recently expired and he would become a free agent some time in May, after the 90-day non-compete clause expires.

To add to the contract report, all WWE mentions were recently removed from his Twitter account and Dustin Rhodes is now tweeting from @dustinrhodes. His bio now reads like this: “Actor/Author/Entertainer! Appearance [email protected] Film Agent – [email protected]”

There’s been speculation on a Dustin vs. Cody Rhodes match at AEW’s Double Or Nothing event on Saturday, May 25 in Las Vegas. Cody has been announced to wrestle a mystery opponent and he recently teased that things are “personal” between them. Furthermore, the latest “Road to Double Or Nothing” episode released today on YouTube had another teaser as Cody’s seamstress randomly asked if she should stay away from gold.

Goldust hasn’t been used by WWE this year and he underwent surgery on both knees in July 2018. He competed in the 5th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble match, both in 2018, but his TV and live event appearances were limited after that.

