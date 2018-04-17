Goldust Offers Help To Younger WWE Talents, The Miz Hypes SmackDown Return, More

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW:

– WWE stock was down 1.32% today, closing at $38.96 per share. Today’s high was $39.33 and the low was $38.34.

– The Miz tweeted the following as he prepares to make his return to the blue brand roster on tonight’s show, presumably to resume his feud with Daniel Bryan:

Hello Smackdown, my old friend

I’ve come to make you Must See again

I have a vision of me winning

Since I left the fans have been sleeping

Because a vision that was planted in my healthy brain

Still remains

Miz ends the sound of silence #SDLive #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/BCXBrF3tDJ — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 17, 2018

– WWE veteran Goldust took to Twitter today and wrote the following statement on wanting to help the younger talents come up. He later posted another tweet and clarified that he is not hanging up his own boots. You can see both posts below:

“Our industry has blessed me beyond anything I could have ever hoped for. For 30 yrs. You, the fans, have welcomed me in your homes. You’ve hated me, loved me, and have come to adore me. For that I say thank you. My love for pro wrestling still has its spark in my heart. The kids are what matter to me. Now as I grow older and a little wiser, I want to pass on my knowledge, just as it was to me. Our roster is stacked. Don’t know everything but I do know psychology and how to work. If any of our young talents need help, I’m here. You are my family away from my family and I love all of you and want you to succeed the best you can. If I can help you in that area, great. Just ask and continue to #KeepSteppin and kickin ass. Dustin Runnels”