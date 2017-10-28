Goldust Recalls Legendary Hollywood Back-lot Brawl With Roddy Piper From WM12

As noted, WWE veteran Goldust recently appeared as a guest on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness for an in-depth interview with WWE legends Edge and Christian. Below are some additional highlights.

On working with Roddy Piper leading up to their memorable Hollywood Back-lot Brawl from WrestleMania 12: “That’s where I really got to know Roddy and kind of get close to him. And, man, he was gung-ho and ready to go. I didn’t really find out until the TV, I think, when [WWE personnel] came up to me and said, ‘you’re flying to L.A. with Vince [McMahon] and Bruce [Prichard] and Roddy after our TV.’ And I’m like, ‘okay, what are we doing?’ I don’t have any idea what I’m doing, so I was going to go shoot this back-lot brawl with Roddy Piper. I was like, ‘wow, this is pretty awesome.’ Yeah, I was just like a kid in a candy store, man and it was very cool.”

On how the blood became part of their match, despite Vince McMahon’s wishes: “I was really wanting to get some juice back then, really badly. Vince did not want it, so I asked Roddy to open me up the hard way. And that was my way of, ‘okay, Goddang it! I’m going to do bleed whether you like it or not because I want to blade. It gets you into it more. And so [Piper] slammed me up on the hood [of the car]. That’s the only thing I told Roddy about this whole thing: ‘please, hit me. Bust me open.’ And you’d think that Roddy being in the [professional wrestling] business for has long as he had, he would know how to do that, right? So he put me on the hood, and he mounts me, and I’m ready for it, man. He’s looking straight at me and he throws his fist straight down, but he hits me square in the forehead and I mean hard. It’s like a brick hitting cement. And I’m just like, ‘what the hell?’ And still in my head, ‘ah, nothing, man.’ He’s still beating me up. ‘Do it again!’ He reaches up and he drills me again and you hear a crack and it’s his hand that breaks on my head.”

On hitting Piper with the golden car during the match: “I started revving up the car and I’m looking at Roddy and he’s probably a good 20 feet away, so I put it in park and I start to drive. I speed up just a little bit and I’m looking dead at him and I’m thinking, ‘please, dear God, move.’ He doesn’t move. He doesn’t move and his knees hit and it just buckled the whole car. It was gross sounding. His knees too, man. I mean, when I watch it back, his fist on my head, you can see it and hear it. You’re not really seeing it or hearing it while it’s happening, but I remember his knees specifically hitting the front of that hood of the car, man, buckling. And I was like, ‘ooh, man. That sounded terrible. I just killed Roddy Piper!'”

On Vince McMahon taking he and Piper to the hospital after the match: “Vince took us both to the hospital. He had his hand fixed. I had a concussion. One take. One take. I went into that dumpster hard too, but I was fine. It was more Roddy’s hand than anything. And Roddy’s tough, man. They didn’t have a cast on his hand. I don’t think. I can’t recall that. He just tapes. That’s the way they did it back then. Those old school guys, they just tape up and go, man.”

