Goldust Talks About Returning As Dustin Rhodes, Importance Of WWE Starrcade

WWE.com caught up with Goldust, who returned as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes at Saturday night’s WWE Starrcade one-night special event at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, to discuss the significance and importance of the event to him on a personal level.

Goldust discussed his late father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, being honored at the event and what it felt like to be at a Starrcade show for the first time-ever without his father.

Regarding the event itself as a whole, Goldust stated, “It was pretty special.” In discussing his father, Goldust replied, “It’s like when he was with me and Cody, and we fought The Shield, it was special. Every time I’ve been with him in the ring, it was special.”

Goldust continued, “But tonight, he wasn’t there, and it was very emotional for me. Standing behind the video wall, listening to the package they put out of dad and knowing all those promos by heart. Just listening to it was just ‘Wow, this is so surreal’ and it just brought it back. It’s been almost three years since he’s been gone and it was just incredible.”

