GRAPHIC PHOTO: Nia Jax Reveals Her Fist After Causing Becky Lynch Injury, Takes A Shot?

As seen below, Nia Jax took to Twitter today and posted a photo of her busted up fist.

Jax wrote, “Hey…we don’t deliver mail, things happen. Is anyone gonna ask me about how my fist feels?”

Jax has some backstage heat for the stiff shot that gave SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch a severe concussion and broken nose during the invasion angle on Monday’s RAW. The injuries forced WWE to pull Becky vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey from Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, going with Flair vs. Rousey instead.