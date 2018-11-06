GRAPHIC PHOTO: Triple H Confirms Surgery Following WWE World Cup

As seen below, Triple H posted a graphic photo to Twitter today and revealed that he will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday morning.

Triple H reportedly suffered a torn pectoral muscle when teaming with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for the win over The Undertaker and Kane at WWE Crown Jewel on Friday in Saudi Arabia. It’s believed he will be out of action from anywhere between 5-9 months. This injury could cause him to miss WrestleMania 35 and the teased match with Batista.

Triple H tweeted: