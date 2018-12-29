Great New Daniel Bryan Promos On Being The Planet’s Champion, His Exceptional Power & Mind (VIDEOS)

Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring WWE Champion Daniel Bryan plugging his win over AJ Styles at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

“I don’t know why you’re doing right now, but whatever it is, it’s probably worthless, like scrolling social media,” Bryan said. “Here is something that’s going to give your life a little bit of value. Here’s something where you can learn. I want you to go to the Network, I want you to go to the TLC pay-per-view and I want you to watch AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. And what you’re going to see is the exceptional power that comes with an exceptional mind. I want you to learn from the new Daniel Bryan, or be left behind in this brave, new world.”

On a related note, AJ Styles missed another WWE live event due to the flu this week as he was replaced by John Cena at Friday’s live event in Baltimore, Maryland. Cena lost to Bryan in a Steel Cage match. There’s no word yet on when Styles will be back in action. Below is video of Bryan cutting a promo before the Steel Cage match, declaring himself The Planet’s Champion instead of The People’s Champion.

“You people used to revere the old Daniel Bryan,” Bryan said. “You used to love the old Daniel Bryan but the old Daniel Bryan is dead. Shut up! I did not give you permission to say ‘Yes!'”

Bryan continued, “I am not here to please you people. I am no longer The People’s Champion, I am The Planet’s Champion. I’m out here to defend the planet from you idiots, every single night, and I don’t care if it’s AJ Styles, I don’t care if it’s John Cena. Tonight, I am going to prove why I am The Planet’s Champion.”