GRR Prayer Break Update, Seth Rollins – Jeddah Tower, Braun Strowman & Mojo Rawley Talk Saudi Food

– Below is video of Braun Strowman and Mojo Rawley talking about devouring a large amount of hummus while doing a media appearance in Saudi Arabia to promote Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event. Braun says he’s been eating non-stop since arriving in the Kingdom because of how good the food is and says the best hummus he’s ever had was at the hotel restaurant. Braun jokes that they put away 2 kilos of the stuff and Mojo jokes about doubling up his workouts due to the food.

– As noted, there had been talk of doing a one-hour intermission for Islamic prayer at Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event, which has been the tradition for other wrestling events held in the Kingdom in the past. It’s now confirmed that there will be an intermission for prayer but it will only be for 15 minutes. F4Wonline.com adds that the break will not impact the viewers watching on the WWE Network and other TV outlets.

– WWE posted this video of Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins visiting the massive Jeddah Tower this week. The tower will be the world’s largest building when it’s completed. Rollins says the trip to Saudi Arabia has been incredible and tomorrow will be the perfect way to end it. Rollins will defend his title in a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match against The Miz, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor.