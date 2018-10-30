Halloween Match & Big Crown Jewel Segment Announced For WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a Trick or Street Fight for tomorrow’s SmackDown episode. One member of The New Day will go against one member of the new alliance between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar & Big Show. WWE is teasing that the match participants will be wearing Halloween costumes.

WWE has also announced that SmackDown will feature a segment with Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles ahead of their match at Crown Jewel on Friday.

As noted, SmackDown will also feature Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line.

Below is a promo for this week’s blue brand show: