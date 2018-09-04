What Happened After RAW With The Shield, WWE Announces Storyline Update

This week’s WWE RAW ended with The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) being destroyed by Braun Strowman, new RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler and several Superstars from the locker room. Above is post-show video of Strowman, McIntyre and Ziggler mocking The Shield.

There was no dark main event after RAW went off the air in Columbus, Ohio this week. Fans cheered The Shield until they got to their feet and limped up the ramp to the back, selling the big beatdown from the main event segment.

WWE announced the following post-show storyline update on The Shield, noting that they refused medical attention after RAW.

The Shield refuse medical attention after Raw ambush

THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY — Despite evidently suffering multiple injuries at the hands of Braun Strowman, Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Zigger & Drew McIntyre and a host of other Superstars on Raw, The Shield refused medical attention, WWE.com can confirm.

It is unknown at this time how the multi-Superstar ambush will affect Reigns’ Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match defense against Strowman at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Sept. 16, or The Hounds of Justice’s Six-Man Tag Team Match against Strowman, Ziggler & McIntyre at the WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Stay with WWE.com as more updates on Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose become available.