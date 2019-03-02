Harley Race’s Family Provides Health Update After Ric Flair Tells Fans Race Has Terminal Lung Cancer

We noted before how WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair said WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Flair made the statement during a “Legends of the Ring” Q&A with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Friday night.

In an update on Race’s health, David Marquez of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood took to Twitter today and reported that the lung cancer is not terminal. Marquez received the update from Race’s family, adding that Race remains very active with the World League Wrestling promotion and school that he runs in Missouri.

Marquez wrote, “I’ve just spoke to Harley Race’s family and yes he has been diagnosed with Lung Cancer but it’s not terminal. He’s being treated and supervised by his doctors. He is still very active in @worldleaguewlw and appreciates everyone’s concerns.”

As we noted in the original post, Race is currently scheduled to appear at his WLW Night of Champions IV event on March 9 in St. Louis, with WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Ryback and Nick Aldis. He also made a special appearance at an Absolute Intense Wrestling indie event last Saturday in Akron, OH, and is still taking bookings for the indies.

The official WLW Twitter account also commented on the reports earlier today. They wrote, “There are many things being said about the health of the owner of WLW – @8XNWAChampion. At this time, he asks that fans please respect the boundaries of private and public matters. Thank you for your concerns however.”

You can see the full tweets from WLW and Marquez below:

I’ve just spoke to Harley Race’s family and yes he has been diagnosed with Lung Cancer but it’s not terminal. He’s being treated and supervised by his doctors. He is still very active in @worldleaguewlw and appreciates everyone’s concerns. pic.twitter.com/jn2uYLFeDF — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) March 2, 2019