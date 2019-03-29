Harper Statement On His WWE Future, Says He Was “Ignored” For Months By WWE

Luke Harper took to Twitter today and confirmed that he was cleared to return to action back on February 6th. He also noted that he has not been brought to one WWE TV tapings since going down with an injury last October.

Harper pointed to how he will be facing WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic at the WrestleMania 35 Axxess tapings for the WWE Network next Thursday, and said his WWE career has come full circle. Harper also addressed the speculation on his future and said he still has so much to prove to himself, WWE, the industry and his wife. He went on to say being “ignored and left home for months” by WWE brought on a lot of doubt and negative thoughts.

He wrote, I have so much to prove to myself, to WWE, to the industry of professional wrestling, to my wife and it is my responsibility to show my kids how to handle adversity. Next Thursday is the answer. Are the doubts real or is this the first step of the climb? I promise you I will come prepared and you will get my very best that night Mr. Dijak. Just know, be careful thinking of this as just an axxess match because to me, this is Wrestlemania. I’m not throwing away my shot.”

As noted, Harper has worked recent live events, including shows for the RAW brand, but he has been off TV since losing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles when Rowan suffered an injury last summer.

You can see his full statement below: