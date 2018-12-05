HBO Working On Kenny Omega Doc For 2019

HBO is reportedly working on a documentary about New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega, who is the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Musician Joseph Shabason recently appeared on the Kreative Kontrol podcast and revealed that he had completed the musical score for the documentary. Shabason indicated that the documentary will air in earlt 2019.

“I just finished a documentary about a wrestler, that’s going to be coming out on HBO in the New Year, which is going to be really exciting,” he said. “It’s a wrestler named Kenny Omega, he’s a wrestler from Winnipeg, but he went to Japan and formed this tag team called The Golden Lovers, which was sort of the first-ever queer storyline in wrestling. … He’s a pretty incredible dude. I was really happy with scoring it.”

HBO found major success with their documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant that was released earlier this year along with WWE. Stay tuned for updates on when their Omega documentary will air.

Omega is set to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Title against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the NJPW WrestleKingdom 13 event from the Tokyo Dome on January 4.