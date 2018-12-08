Heath Slater To Debut As Referee On Monday’s WWE RAW?

It looks like we might see Heath Slater officiate his first match on Monday’s TLC go-home edition of WWE RAW from San Diego.

As noted, last week’s RAW saw Slater win a “Loser Gets Fired” match over partner Rhyno. Slater was then demoted to the role of referee by General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin. Rhyno and Slater both worked the WWE live events in South America this past week with The Man Beast working as a heel.

WWE posted this teaser for Slater and this week’s RAW:

Slater officially begins new career path

Thanks to a cruel stipulation ordered by Raw “General Manager-Elect” Baron Corbin, Heath Slater defeated Rhyno to keep his job on the red brand, leading to the firing of his longtime friend. As Rhyno departed Raw for the last time, Slater was approached by Corbin, who informed the saddened Superstar that he would stay on Team Red not as a Superstar, but as a referee. Clearly, this didn’t sit well with The One-Man Band, but a job is a job. He’s got kids, after all.

Will we see Slater officiate his first match?

Officially announced for Monday’s RAW is a press conference hosted by Alexa Bliss, who is the new storyline leader of the red brand women’s division.