Heath Slater, The Ascension Rental Car Broken Into, Bags Robbed In Oakland

The SmackDown LIVE crew was in Oakland, California on Monday night and apparently Heath Slater and The Ascension will be traveling light out of Oak-Town.

The trio of WWE Superstars took to social media to comment on their rental car being broken into and their bags being stolen.

Would you look at that!!!!! Welcome To Oakland… pic.twitter.com/fVrmU1anub — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) February 13, 2017